Drew McIntyre has a message for Tonga Loa amid WWE absence

On the latest episode of WWE SmackDown, Drew McIntyre finally got his revenge on former World Heavyweight Champion Damian Priest. The Scottish Warrior took out Priest with a scary Future Shock DDT on the steel steps.

Before the brawl broke out, Drew McIntyre announced his WrestleMania 41 match against Damian Priest would be a Sin City Street Fight. Ahead of his much-awaited bout against The Archer of Infamy, McIntyre sent a message to Bloodline member Tonga Loa. For those unaware, Loa has been away from in-ring action due to an injury since Survivor Series: WarGames 2024.

On SmackDown, Drew McIntyre finally got rid of the eye patch that he had been wearing after Priest injured him. The former Judgment Day member previously delivered a chokeslam to McIntyre on a car's windshield, which hurt his eye.

The Scotsman recently posted a picture of himself and wrote that he would miss the eye patch. McIntyre added that he could not take Tonga Loa’s "schtick." Loa used an eye patch back in 2024 when he seemingly suffered an eye injury. Later, it became a significant part of his gimmick.

“I’m going to miss that eyepatch but I can’t be taking Tonga Loa’s whole schtick,” wrote Drew McIntyre.

A former WWE employee praised Drew McIntyre ahead of WrestleMania

On Sportskeeda Wrestling’s BroDown, former WWE head writer Vince Russo recently praised McIntyre’s character work. He highlighted how the Scotsman made the right decision by wearing an eye patch to promote his match against Priest.

"It was good. And then we had the Damian Priest one later on in the show. I like Drew with the eye patch, to be honest with you. Listen, man, Drew cuts a great promo. Damian Priest cuts a good promo, too. He just needs to be a little bit more creative. He says a lot of basic things. He just needs help, you know, with the verbiage. But I thought promos from both guys were pretty decent tonight,” Russo said.

With WrestleMania 41 inching closer, it will be interesting to see how the McIntyre-Priest saga unfolds on SmackDown.

