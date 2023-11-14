Drew McIntyre mocks top star after aligning with The Judgment Day on WWE RAW

Drew McIntyre showed his true colors on WWE RAW last night as he turned heel and aligned with the Judgment Day. The Scottish Warrior later took to social media to mock Cody Rhodes after costing the American Nightmare a chance to reclaim the tag team titles.

McIntyre has been teasing a heel turn for a long time. He finally embraced his villainous side on the red brand this week, as he interfered in the WWE Undisputed Tag Team Championship match and delivered a Claymore to Jey Uso to help Finn Balor and Damian Priest retain the title. The Scottish Warrior then shook Rhea Ripley's hand, making it clear that he was now working with the Judgment Day.

Drew further added salt to Cody Rhodes' wounds as he took to Instagram to mock the American Nightmare. The former posted an image on social media, captioned Rhodes' iconic 'What do you want to talk about?' promo opening line.

Cody Rhodes to call a close friend to counter Drew McIntyre at WWE Survivor Series?

Cody Rhodes has been involved in a feud with the Judgment Day for a long time, along with a bunch of other babyfaces. The two sides will get a chance to settle their differences in the WarGames match at Survivor Series.

However, Drew McIntyre's involvement has made things complicated, as the heel faction now has an advantage. However, it seems like The American Nightmare has backup of his own as he teased calling upon an old friend after last night's RAW.

It has been speculated for a long time that Randy Orton will be joining Cody Rhodes and Co. to make it a five-on-five match at Survivor Series. The Legend Killer has been on the sidelines for over a year and is expected to be back around WWE's upcoming premium live event.

Drew McIntyre, meanwhile, is not yet officially a part of the Judgment Day and is unlikely to join the faction. However, he is expected to fight alongside them at Survivor Series.

