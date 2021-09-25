"There's some good stories that I could be able to tell on SmackDown" - Drew McIntyre on moving to the blue brand

WWE superstar Drew McIntyre spoke with Eat, Sleep, Suplex, Repeat during WWE's recent UK tour, and the two-time WWE Champion discussed his excitement surrounding the company's upcoming draft.

Drew McIntyre has been predominantly a member of RAW since he returned to the main roster in 2018. The Scottish Warrior emerged as one of the breakout stars during the pandemic, as he carried the company through the ThunderDome Era.

In the interview, McIntyre stated that he has been a part of the red brand for a while now, and he has worked with almost everybody that he wanted to work with. The Scottish Warrior explained that he's looking forward to the draft, as he's excited to have some new storylines. Likewise, McIntyre acknowledged that there are some interesting angles he could be involved with if he moves to SmackDown.

“I think I've pretty much worked with everybody that I want to work with on RAW, and I'm excited for things to get mixed up now and get into some good programs," said McIntyre. "That's what I care about, the story. I know there's some good stories that I could be able to tell on SmackDown. So be it if I go there or if they come over to RAW, I don't care. I'm just excited for the future feuds.”

Drew McIntyre is advertised for the October 1st episode of SmackDown

The October 1st episode of SmackDown will emanate from the Royal Farms Arena in Baltimore, Maryland. Local advertisers announced that Drew McIntyre will be facing Roman Reigns for the WWE Universal Championship on the show, which will be the first night of the draft.

Wrestling News @WrestlingNewsCo Roman Reigns vs. Drew McIntyre is being locally advertised for WWE #SmackDown on October 1. This is the first night of the draft. Roman Reigns vs. Drew McIntyre is being locally advertised for WWE #SmackDown on October 1. This is the first night of the draft. https://t.co/jHzEAURkY4

That being said, it is still unknown whether the match will air on TV or if it will be a dark match for the fans present in the arena.

