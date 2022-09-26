Drew McIntyre names the WWE match stipulation he hates the most

Drew McIntyre does not enjoy competing in WWE matches that put his fear of heights to the test.

The two-time WWE Champion competed in Hell in a Cell matches against Randy Orton and Bobby Lashley in 2020 and 2021, respectively. He also climbed to the top of the cell during Roman Reigns’ Hell in a Cell match against Braun Strowman in 2018.

In an interview with NBC Sports Boston’s Steve Fall, McIntyre explained why Hell in a Cell matches are even worse than ladder matches:

“I have not had a good track record in them. I’ve had two, I’ve lost two. I’ve fallen off the side of the Hell in a Cell. When I talk about not liking heights, I’ve been on top of Hell in a Cell twice, and it is terrifying. Legitimately 20 feet high, you’re scaling a cage to get up there. Technically, there’s supposed to be little assist holes to help you climb your way up. When you’re live on the air, you can’t find those things. They’re invisible.” [11:49-12:11]

McIntyre added that he suffered the worst fall of his career during his Hell in a Cell match against Orton. The six-foot-five superstar fell roughly 17 feet after The Viper caused him to crash through an announce table from the side of the cell structure.

Drew McIntyre prefers competing in a different stipulation match

As one of WWE’s hardest-hitting superstars, Drew McIntyre enjoys battling it out with his on-screen rivals in matches that involve weapons.

Sportskeeda Wrestling @SKWrestling_ What about you?



Get the latest official Drew McIntyre merch bit.ly/3pAxKGq

#WWE The return of Broken Dreams gave us goosebumpsWhat about you?Get the latest official Drew McIntyre merch #WWE Castle The return of Broken Dreams gave us goosebumps 🔥 What about you?Get the latest official Drew McIntyre merch ➡️ bit.ly/3pAxKGq#WWE #WWECastle https://t.co/uIbjlkdROl

The Scottish Warrior also likes using his signature weapon, a sword named Angela, to frighten opponents:

“I hate Hell in a Cells,” Drew McIntyre continued. “Give me a Street Fight, give me a weapons match. Keep me on the ground and let me swing a weapon at you. And if you push me too far, I’ll swing my sword at you.” [12:25-12:33]

McIntyre will face Karrion Kross in a strap match at WWE’s next premium live event, Extreme Rules, on October 8.

Do you like Hell in a Cell matches? Let us know in the comments section.

Please credit “NBC Sports Boston” and give a H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription if you use quotes from this article.

Did you know a major backstage fight erupted during WrestleMania 32? More details right here.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far