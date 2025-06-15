Drew McIntyre, Natalya, Sheamus and others react to former WWE Champion’s personal update

Former WWE Superstar Jinder Mahal, now known as Raj Dhesi, caught the attention of the wrestling world on social media today. He had shared a personal life update.
After his release from the Stamford-based company, Mahal made his way back to the independent circuit and was last seen in the squared circle against Masada on BCW Original Sin two weeks ago. During his brief hiatus from the ring, the former WWE Champion took to Instagram today to announce that he was marrying his long-time girlfriend Priya.
The star shared a picture of the couple on Instagram, which has garnered a lot of attention from the wrestling world.
Numerous big names from the wrestling industry have sent their best wishes to Jinder Mahal following his massive announcement. Drew McIntyre, Sheamus, Natalya, Matt Cardona, and many more have liked his Instagram post also.
You can check out some of the reactions in the screenshot below:
Former WWE star recalled his segment with The Rock
On RAW Day 1 in 2024, Jinder Mahal was interrupted by The People’s Champion during a segment. The interruption went viral on the internet and turned out to be a huge moment for the former WWE Champion's career.
During an appearance on INSIGHT last year, Mahal shared his experience working with The Rock and revealed what the legend said to him backstage following the segment. Mahal said that The Final Boss left him an Easter Egg after their segment on RAW.
"Yes, he actually kind of left a little bit of an Easter Egg. He sent me a voice note like, 'Thank you, [I] appreciate working with you, and I'll be seeing a lot more of you around now that I'm doing things all across the board with WWE,' and it didn't click in. A few days later, it did. I was like, 'Oh, that's what he [The Rock] meant by doing things all across the board,''' he said.
Check out his comments in the video below:
While it is hard to say if fans will ever get to see Mahal in the Stamford-based company again, it is clear that the star will continue to keep up the hard work and stand out wherever he performs around the world.