Drew McIntyre needs jaw-dropping number of Claymores to beat Seth Rollins at WrestleMania 40 Night 2

One of the most heated rivalries at WrestleMania this year was the feud between Seth Rollins and Drew McIntyre. Drew had been trying to win the World Heavyweight Championship for the past few months but came up short each time. He got one more shot at Seth after winning the Elimination Chamber match a couple of months ago. However, both men were preoccupied heading into the match. Rollins was busy feuding with the Bloodline while McIntyre was busy taking shots at CM Punk.

Tonight, both men kicked off the show. Drew came right out of the gate with a Claymore kick but couldn't get the win. Their match was very fast paced with multiple finishers. Drew hit Rollins with three Claymore kicks and Seth Rollins kicked out of all three. In the end, the Scottish Psychopath hit a fourth Claymore to pick up the win.

Following the match, Drew McIntyre handed the title to his wife who was sitting at ringside in a memorable. The last time Drew won a World Title, it was during the pandemic era and there were no fans in attendance. Hence, this moment will be memorable for Drew.

