In what was a fantastic main event, Drew McIntyre and the New Day dominated The Miz and John Morrison as Randy Orton stood on the sidelines refusing to help. McIntyre ended Monday Night RAW with a bang, sending a message to Randy Orton before their title match which is scheduled for next week.

Drew McIntyre picks up valuable momentum

The match began with The Viper entering the ring moments after hearing that he would be facing Drew McIntyre on the go-home show before Survivor Series. The winner of this match will presumably go on to face Roman Reigns, the WWE Universal Champion. Randy Orton had The Miz and John Morrison on his side, while The New Day provided their support to McIntyre.

The match featured some great spots, including some excellent tag-team work from both The New Day and the pairing of The Miz and John Morrison.

However, the highlight of the match had to be Drew McIntyre's dominant performance against his opponents. The Scotsman put on a display, hitting The Miz and Morrison with a double suplex and even giving Morrison a Glasgow Kiss mid-air when he attempted to take out McIntyre.

The match ended with Drew McIntyre delivering a vicious Claymore Kick to John Morrison and pinning him for the count. It truly was a one-sided affair, especially considering the fact that Randy Orton refused to help.

Advertisement

Randy Orton refused to tag himself in

One of the highlights of the match was Randy Orton's refusal to help his tag team partners, The Miz and John Morrison. Despite several attempts from the duo to tag the WWE Champion in, Orton spent most of his time loitering near the turnbuckle or near the announcers table. This could be a smart move from The Viper, as he would be looking to preserve himself for next Monday.

The Legend will see his way out of this one. #WWERaw @RandyOrton pic.twitter.com/zcLGL1Cpnc — WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) November 10, 2020

This, however, did not affect Drew McIntyre as he continued to dismantle Miz and Morrison along with The New Day. In fact, the Scotsman used this opportunity to play some mind games with Orton and tried to get into the head of the Legend Killer before their WWE Championship match.

The match was a perfect ending to Monday Night RAW and served as a great prelude to next Monday's title match between Drew McIntyre and Randy Orton.