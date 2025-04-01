Drew McIntyre has a new look following eye injury on WWE SmackDown

Drew McIntyre is in a heated feud against former World Heavyweight Champion Damian Priest on Friday Night SmackDown. On the recent episode of the blue brand, the Scot had a tough outing despite picking up a massive win over Randy Orton. McIntyre was thrilled after clinching victory, before Damian Priest attacked him from behind and slammed him onto the windshield of a car.

The Scottish Warrior was visibly in pain and was heard screaming about seemingly hurting his eye after taking the bump. Later, McIntyre tweeted and revealed that a glass piece went into his eyes, with many feeling it was mostly character work. However, according to a report by PWInsider, the Scot's claims were real.

Meanwhile, a follow-up report suggested that McIntyre had received medical treatment and had something removed from his eye, and was later seen backstage with his eye covered. WWE recently uploaded a video featuring the former World Heavyweight Champion, where he was seen promoting the Rangers Football Club's legacy title, with his new look, wearing an eye patch.

You can check out McIntyre's new look in the video below:

Drew McIntyre might demand stipulation in potential match against Damian Priest at WrestleMania 41

The Scottish Warrior will seemingly face Damian Priest at WrestleMania 41 in Las Vegas. On the upcoming episode of Friday Night SmackDown, Drew McIntyre could confront the former World Heavyweight Champion and make demands of General Manager Nick Aldis to add a stipulation to their match and book it for The Show of Shows.

Drew McIntyre could ask for an 'eye for an eye' stipulation for his potential match against Damian Priest. However, the angle proposed above is speculative at this point, and fans will have to stay tuned to find out how the storyline advances.

With The Showcase of the Immortals fast approaching, it will be interesting to know what plans the Triple H-led creative team has in store for the Priest-McIntyre saga in the final weeks leading up to WrestleMania 41.

