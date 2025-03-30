Drew McIntyre reportedly receives medical treatment following WWE SmackDown

The latest episode of WWE SmackDown saw Drew McIntyre seal a historic victory over Randy Orton. However, despite capturing a massive victory, The Scottish Warrior had a tough outing this Friday as Damian Priest brutally attacked him from behind. McIntyre was left in pain after being slammed onto a car windshield.

After taking the bump, McIntyre was heard screaming about his eye, hinting he might have injured himself. Later, Drew McIntyre tweeted, revealing that the glass had gone into his eyes. Many assumed it was a kayfabe injury.

However, a report confirmed that Drew McIntyre’s claims were indeed true. Now, a new follow-up report by PWInsider revealed that some sources within the company have informed them that McIntyre did receive medical treatment and that something was removed from him, but that was certainly not glass.

Furthermore, after the segment, Drew was seen wearing an eye patch and informed people backstage that glass pieces had been removed from his eyes. The source also disclosed that before leaving SmackDown, the medical team checked on him once again.

Drew McIntyre took shots at the rival's failed UFC career

After leaving WWE, CM Punk briefly tried his hand in the world of MMA and fought twice. However, this turned out to be a total nightmare for The Best in the World, as he lost both fights, being completely dominated inside the octagon.

McIntyre attended UFC Fight Night: London at the O2 Arena, where WWE documented his perspective of the event and uploaded a vlog on the company’s YouTube channel.

At one point, McIntyre mocked CM Punk, claiming he could perform a thousand times better than The Best in the World in the Octagon, even without a fight camp.

“I can confidently say. If I got in the Octagon right now, with zero training whatsoever, I would do 1,000 times better than CM Punk. I mean that 1,000 times better," Drew McIntyre said.

With WrestleMania 41 looming, it will be interesting to see how McIntyre and Punk’s saga unfolds in the coming weeks.

