Unfortunate news on Drew McIntyre after SmackDown - Reports

Drew McIntyre was featured prominently on this week's WWE SmackDown, where he not only wrestled Randy Orton but also got into a brawl with Damian Priest. However, things didn't go well for him, as it's now being reported that some glass entered McIntyre's eye during the backstage fight with Priest.

Ad

The Scottish Warrior interrupted Cody Rhodes and Randy Orton in the show's opening segment, where he took jabs at both the performers. Later in the night, he took on The Viper and emerged victorious, thanks to a timely interference from Kevin Owens. Just when it looked like Drew McIntyre had a perfect day in London, Damian Priest played spoilsport by attacking him backstage.

The two got into a brawl on a car, where Priest chokeslammed McIntyre through the glass. Though the former WWE Champion later tweeted that some glass had entered his eye, not many took him seriously as he often trolls fans on social media. However, PWInsider is now reporting that his claim was indeed true.

Ad

Trending

Expand Tweet

Ad

Drew McIntyre wants Damian Priest at WrestleMania 41

A few days back in an interview, Drew McIntyre recalled how his and Priest's feud went back to WrestleMania 40, when the latter cashed in his MITB contract on him to become the World Heavyweight Champion. The Scottish Warrior added that he was willing to settle their differences once and for all at this year's edition of 'Mania.

Ad

"Finally, he’s got my attention because they’ve got nothing else. I stomped him in his big stupid head last week and if he wants to keep coming back for more, if it goes all the way to 'Mania, it’s a year in the making story and he deserves the biggest stage of all to get his stupid looking a**e kicked."

Ad

Expand Tweet

Going by the events in recent weeks, it's safe to assume it's a matter of time before WWE confirms McIntyre and Priest's match for WrestleMania 41.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback