Drew McIntyre offers an interesting solution for Keith Lee's entrance theme

It's been only a few weeks since former NXT Champion Keith Lee made his debut on the WWE main roster and it hasn't taken him long to grab everyone's attention.

One of the primary reasons why Keith Lee has been so heavily involved in everything in recent weeks is due to his win over Randy Orton at WWE Payback after the former pinned The Viper clean. The other reason also being WWE's bold decision to change Keith Lee's theme music on the main roster.

Drew McIntyre offers to help out in the change of Keith Lee's entrance music

Upon his debut on the main roster, WWE decided to drop Keith Lee's popular Limitless theme song, which resulted in a lot of fan backlash. While the exact reason for the change is still unknown, reports have suggested that WWE wants their Superstars to abandon their CFO$ theme songs and Keith Lee also signed up on the change.

Well my friend.... It seems we get to have a little friendly competition. pic.twitter.com/o1Y7ft0hi1 — Tremendous Lee (@RealKeithLee) September 12, 2020

As things stand, there is no official word on what WWE's plans are regarding the change of Keith Lee's theme song and if they are willing to come up with something new that goes down well within the WWE Universe. However, WWE Champion Drew McIntyre took to Twitter and had an interesting offer for the former North American Champion.

McIntyre, who is set to face Lee on the upcoming episode of Monday Night RAW, claimed that if the former NXT Champion beats the current WWE Champion, The Scottish Psychopath will personally have a word with officials backstage regarding Keith Lee's theme music.

Here is what Drew McIntyre wrote:

Indeed. Beat me and I'll personally have a word about your theme music #WWERAW https://t.co/uKmt3s2wed — Drew McIntyre (@DMcIntyreWWE) September 13, 2020

Drew McIntyre is currently set to defend his WWE Championship against Randy Orton in a rematch from SummerSlam 2020 at the upcoming Clash of Champions pay-per-view. But before that, the WWE Champion will have to undergo a daunting task in the form of Keith Lee on RAW.