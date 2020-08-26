WWE Superstars reportedly reject new entrance theme songs, Keith Lee agreed to the change

WWE has received tremendous fan backlash for changing Keith Lee's entrance theme song and ring gear on his official RAW debut. His entrance theme, in particular, has been widely criticized for being too generic, and the fans are calling for the WWE to revert to his old entrance music.

Various details behind the reasoning for the change and the backstage situation regarding entrance themes were revealed in a new Fightful Select report.

It should be noted that Keith Lee himself signed off on the change. WWE, however, has been urging the Superstars to abandon their CFO$ theme songs.

It's a known fact that CFO$ no longer works with the WWE. The Fightful Select report stated that CFO$ had signed a terrible deal with the publisher. As part of the agreement, the publisher would get almost half of the royalties from the created theme songs.

Fightful had reported back in February that WWE had chalked up a plan to CFO$ in house, which would have released them from their publishers. However, a deal could not be reached, and the company cut its ties with CFO$.

Some WWE Superstars rejected new entrance theme songs

The company reportedly does not have a similar publishing deal with CFO$ as they did with Jim Johnston, which was said to be the reason behind the many entrance theme changes that have taken place over the past year.

WWE had reportedly even presented new theme songs to some Superstars. It was added that the talents rejected the new theme songs offered to them by the company.

As we had highlighted earlier, Twitteratti attacked the company for changing Keith Lee's original 'Limitless' theme song during his RAW debut. Keith Lee even addressed the criticism by telling the fans to stay patient. The former NXT Champion said the fans need to look at the bigger picture as he debuted against Randy Orton, and that's a pretty big deal.

Lee isn't the first Superstar to have his theme changed in recent months as Seth Rollins, Murphy, Apollo Crews, and a few other Superstars have either been given new songs or have had their older themes altered.

The fans should be prepared for more theme song changes to happen on WWE TV.