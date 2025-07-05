Drew McIntyre officially confirms his new WWE name

Drew McIntyre is back and has set his sights on his former arch-nemesis in WWE. He has also officially confirmed his new name.

The Scotsman showed up during the latest episode of SmackDown following Night of Champions, interrupting Randy Orton and Cody Rhodes. For those living under a rock, The American Nightmare defeated the Legend Killer in the finals of the King of the Ring tournament to earn himself a shot at John Cena's Undisputed WWE Championship.

The two former Legacy members came face-to-face tonight, where Orton showed respect to Rhodes for not hesitating, unlike him. However, McIntyre shut both of them down, saying the two sounded pathetic and wondering when the "Beta Male Energy" had taken over WWE.

The 40-year-old Superstar said he was glad the "Alpha" had returned to save the company.

A little while ago, Drew McIntyre took to his X/Twitter handle to share a photo of his return from tonight's show. In the caption, he made his new moniker official.

"The Alpha is back," McIntyre wrote.

You can check out his tweet below:

The opening segment ended with Orton nailing McIntyre with an RKO. Later in the show, the Scotsman approached Nick Aldis backstage and asked him to give him the Apex Predator.

Though the SmackDown General Manager couldn't book the match tonight since Orton had already left the building, he dropped a bombshell announcement for an upcoming show.

The two former rivals will now face each other in a singles match at Saturday Night's Main Event on July 12.

