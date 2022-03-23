"He's genuinely a terrible person" - former WWE Champion recalls his alliance with Happy Corbin

Two-time WWE Champion Drew McIntyre recently opened up about his alliance with Happy Corbin a few years ago.

McIntyre, Bobby Lashley and Happy Corbin (then known as Baron Corbin) formed a short-lived alliance in 2019. The three men wreaked havoc on RAW, taking out the likes of Finn Balor and Elias.

The Scottish Warrior was on this week's episode of WWE's the Bump. He spoke about his alliance with Bobby Lashley and Baron Corbin. McIntyre expressed that he did not approve of Corbin's dealings outside the squared circle.

"I'd be lying if I said there weren't any good memories,'' McIntyre said. ''The three of us were together. You can look at the clip, just how physically imposing the three of us were together. I didn't necessarily like how Corbin goes about his dealings outside the ring. He's genuinely a terrible person. Anyone that's met him at an airport or street, or backstage, he's just an awful human being. I didn't like the way he treated the general public.''

However, the former WWE Champion did say that the alliance did have similar goals in the ring.

''But when it came to business, the three of us had very similar goals which was absolute destruction. And just look at the visual of all of us together. There weren't many people that could stand toe-to-toe with us. Terrible human being." (from 25:50 onwards)

You can watch the full episode here:

Happy Corbin put Drew McIntyre on the shelf at WWE Day 1

Happy Corbin and Madcap Moss launched a vicious attack on Drew McIntyre at WWE Day 1 that kept the former WWE Champion out of action for almost a month. In McIntyre's absence, Corbin and Madcap parodied the Scottish Warrior making fun of his neck injury. McIntyre returned at the Royal Rumble and eliminated both Corbin and Moss for the match. He also beat Madcap Moss at Elimination Chamber.

Last week on SmackDown, Corbin mounted a 4-on-1 attack on the Scottish star, which the former McIntyre repelled. This past week on the blue brand, Corbin watched helplessly as McIntyre demolished Shanky with a stiff Claymore during a tag team match, signaling the same fate for Corbin at WrestleMania.

Do you think McIntyre will defeat Corbin? Give us your thoughts in the comments below!

