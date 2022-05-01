"I dropped him on his a**" – Two-time WWE Champion talks about his in-ring encounter with Roman Reigns 

Former WWE Champion Drew McIntyre recently spoke about sharing the ring with Roman Reigns once again.

The contract signing between RK-Bro and The Usos descended into chaos this week on SmackDown as the two teams brawled in the ring. A distraction from The Tribal Chief allowed Jimmy and Jey to get the better of their rivals.

The Undisputed WWE Universal Champion then assaulted Riddle and Orton, only for Drew McIntyre to make the save. The Scottish Warrior manhandled the SmackDown Tag Team Champions before exchanging blows with Roman and sending him to the outside.

Speaking on the latest episode of Talking Smack, The Scottish Warrior mentioned that his exchange with Roman Reigns earlier in the night was a spectacular moment. He detailed that the WrestleMania Backlash encounter between RK-Bro and The Usos had just gotten bigger with the addition of the two heavyweights.

Here's what Drew had to say:

"I love moments. Moments are my favorite things in this industry. That's what it's all about in WWE, creating moments. When I knocked down one Uso, knocked down two Usos, looked behind me, I locked eyes with Roman Reigns. That was a moment. Then I dropped him on his a**. All I have to say is at WrestleMania Backlash, it doesn't get any bigger than this, Bloodline against Drew McIntyre and RK-Bro. That's big." [3:00 - 3:22]

You can watch the full interview here:

Drew McIntyre also faced Sami Zayn in a steel cage match earlier in the night. Zayn had been eloping The Scottish Warrior's grasp over the past few weeks. However, The Conspiracy Theorist could not escape the steel structure and fell prey to the former WWE Champion.

RK-Bro and Drew McIntyre will face Roman Reigns and The Usos at WrestleMania Backlash

The latest episode of SmackDown saw WWE make the decision to change the tag team title unification match and have Drew McIntyre team up with RK-Bro to take on The Bloodline at the upcoming premium live event.

McIntyre and Reigns have a storied history. They met in a high-profile match at WrestleMania 35, where The Head of the Table picked up the victory. The two stars collided again in a Champion vs. Champion match at Survivor Series 2020, and this time also, The Tribal Chief prevailed.

It will be interesting to see which team walks away with the win when they collide at WrestleMania Backlash on May 8.

What did you make of Drew McIntyre's comments? Sound off in the comments section below.

While using the quotes from this article, please credit Talking Smack and add a H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling.

Could 2 ex WWE stars who're currently in a relationship team up in another company? Find out here.

Edited by Debottam Saha