Drew McIntyre pitches major WWE RAW change ahead of WrestleMania 40

Drew McIntyre has called on WWE to accept this major change into the RAW brand. The change is sure to shake up the Stamford-based promotion's flagship show on the Road to WrestleMania 40.

McIntyre's future in the Stamford-based promotion is up in the air, but he is now officially a part of the 2024 Men's Elimination Chamber Match to determine who will challenge Seth Rollins for the World Heavyweight Championship at WrestleMania 40. The superstars contending for a shot at The Visionary's coveted gold include McIntyre himself, Randy Orton, Bronson Reed, Bobby Lashley, Ivar, LA Knight, Dominik Mysterio, Kevin Owens, Logan Paul, and The Miz.

In regards to Cody Rhodes facing Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship, McIntyre mockingly congratulated Rhodes.

The Scottish Warrior continued and jokingly talked about The American Nightmare and The Visionary at Thursday's WrestleMania XL Kickoff Press Event:

"Why don't we talk about that press conference then? Rock, Roman, Cody, was Seth there? I can't remember. No, no, he was there. Before I get to Seth, and I will get to Seth, let's talk about Cody. Well done! You finally found your ba**s and made the right call, good for you. It just took some McIntyre truth bombs and me beating your a** on Monday for playing games with everybody, but you go and finish that story, kid. Congratulations. Now, our World Heavyweight Champion. He came out on the stage, danced, said a whole bunch of nothing, and then stood by the side as the others talked down to him, talked down about the title, talked down about our locker room. The man's not the leader you think he is. I would never let anyone, not Cody, not The Rock, and certainly not Roman talk about my title in that way. Have some pride, mate. Take the attention," Drew McIntyre said. [H/T Fightful]

McIntyre continued and said that the RAW brand needs a change now more than ever:

"It's clear now more than ever, RAW needs a change. It's clear Seth isn't up to the job mentally, as well as physically, now. Pat McAfee even called Seth the bloody forgotten name and all of this at the start of the presser. Come on, lad. People have forgotten his name because he's allowed it. He's played the clown and he's been overshadowed. Enough is enough and it's time for a change. Last night was a bunch of chosen ones when the original Chosen One was left at home. I hope you're all seeing now that I'm the only person in this place who has been telling you the truth the entire time. The only one who has actually stuck by my convictions. There's a lot of moving parts going on right now, a lot of possible roads, but they all lead to the same destination. At WrestleMania, Drew McIntyre: World Heavyweight Champion." [H/T Fightful]

Drew McIntyre is looking to become a world champion in WWE again. His last title reign began in late 2020.

The Road to WWE WrestleMania 40 is shaping up

WWE is beginning to load up the card for WrestleMania 40 as we get closer to the Elimination Chamber 2024 Premium Live Event in Perth, Australia.

The qualifying matches are now set for the Men's Elimination Chamber Match to determine the challenger for Seth Rollins' World Heavyweight Championship at WrestleMania 40. The following qualifying matches were announced for RAW: LA Knight vs. Ivar, Bobby Lashley vs. Bronson Reed, and the following were confirmed for the next episode of SmackDown: Logan Paul vs. The Miz, Kevin Owens vs. Dominik Mysterio. Randy Orton and Drew McIntyre have already qualified for the Men's Elimination Chamber Match.

Becky Lynch defeated Shayna Baszler, and Bianca Belair defeated Mia Yim to earn their spots in the 2024 Women's Elimination Chamber Match. Qualifiers announced for SmackDown include Shotzi vs. Tiffany Stratton and Naomi vs. Zelina Vega, while RAW will feature Liv Morgan vs. Zoey Stark.

The current matches announced for WrestleMania 40 are as follows:

Cody Rhodes vs. Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship

Bayley vs. IYO SKY for the WWE Women's Championship

Men's Elimination Chamber Match winner vs. Seth Rollins for the World Heavyweight Championship

Women's Elimination Chamber Match winner vs. Nia Jax or Rhea Ripley for the Women's World Championship

What the future has in store for the talented WWE Superstars remains to be seen.

