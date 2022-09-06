"May not be a bad thing if it’s possible" - Drew McIntyre pitches unique way to dethrone Roman Reigns

Drew McIntyre didn't manage to defeat Roman Reigns to capture the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship at Clash at the Castle.

With The Head of the Table's title reign not expected to end anytime soon, many within the WWE Universe are in favor of splitting the two championships. Hence, giving each brand a world champion going forward.

Drew McIntyre recently spoke with Inside The Ropes to discuss a wide variety of subjects. When asked about the possibility of WWE splitting the Universal and WWE Championships in the future, McIntyre believes that might not be a bad thing if that's possible to do:

“I mean, there’s no talk to me about any plan whatsoever,” Drew McIntyre said. “That’s truth, and generally, I don’t like to find it til the last minute because things change so much anyway, but splitting the titles may not be a bad thing if it’s possible. And I’ve been seeing it constantly on TV and in media. I do believe the titles deserve to be represented in an appropriate manner, which means being on the show."

Drew McIntyre thinks the WWE Championship should be represented more at live events

McIntyre went on to say that he feels that when both titles are together, it's hard for them to be represented on both shows.

The former WWE Champion pointed to WWE Live Events and media interviews as examples of why the two titles could be separated:

“When they’re both together, they can’t be on both shows," Drew McIntyre continued. "The weekend live events, the media interviews right now, the title should be represented should be very visible. There’s a certain honor and prestige to those titles, and they used to be defended every 30 days, and we’ve lost that somewhere along the line. And they’re fine right now. They’re on a huge star like Roman Reigns, but at the same time, I do believe they need to be on the show. And there’s more emphasis on wrestling right now. It would be nice if the champion would wrestle.” [H/T: WrestleZone]

What do you make of McIntyre's comments? Do you think it would be a wise move for WWE to split the two championships currently held by Roman Reigns? Let us know your thoughts by sounding off in the comments section below.

