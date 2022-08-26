"I'll kick his face off" - Drew McIntyre on how he plans to deal with former champion ahead of WWE Clash at the Castle

Drew McIntyre has commented on how he's planning to deal with Karrion Kross going into his match against Roman Reigns at WWE Clash at the Castle.

The former NXT Champion, along with his partner Scarlett, made a surprise return on SmackDown several weeks ago. He attacked The Scottish Warrior during his confrontation with The Tribal Chief. Following this, he set his sights on the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion by placing his signature hourglass in the ring to show that the clock is ticking.

During an appearance on El Brunch de WWE, Drew McIntyre stated that he is currently busy and his focus is on Roman Reigns. He'll deal with Karrion Kross after he's done with The Head of the Table.

"First of all, I'd like to get Clash at the Castle out the way since it's the biggest match of my entire career. But he's not letting up, he's leaving little symbols around to remind me he's lurking in the shadows outside the attack from behind, and the hourglass that he left in my locker room in Canada last week... I understand he's coming to take what he believes is his, but he's gotta understand, I'm freaking busy," said McIntyre.

McIntyre said after fighting for the title, he will kick off Karrion's face:

"I've gotta go fight for the title, it's against Roman Reigns. So he can take a step back, once I finish with Roman, then I'll kick his face off, then I'll break his little sandglass." (26:10-27:09)

Does Drew McIntyre have the credibility to dethrone Roman Reigns?

The Scottish Warrior is one of the biggest stars in the pro wrestling world and a multi-time world champion. He has collided with many renowned stars such as The Undertaker, Goldberg, and Kurt Angle.

At WrestleMania 36, Drew McIntyre defeated Brock Lesnar to capture the WWE Championship for the first time in his career. He has all the credentials, and he undoubtedly deserves another world title run.

McIntyre has the credibility to dethrone the Tribal Chief and take the titles, and the United Kingdom is the perfect place for him to do so.

