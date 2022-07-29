"We'll run it back soon" - Drew McIntyre plans to wrestle former WWE Champion again

WWE Superstar Drew McIntyre has promised to take on Bobby Lasley one more time in a recent Twitter post.

In 2019, Drew and Lashley worked on-screen together in WWE as part of a heel trio that also included Baron Corbin. Last year, they began an intense rivalry over the WWE Championship that culminated at Hell in a Cell 2021.

Apart from the Stamford-based promotion, they also worked together in TNA/IMPACT Wrestling during the mid-2010s and feuded over the IMPACT World Heavyweight Championship.

Though the two men have been bitter rivals in the past, there is a lot of healthy respect between Drew and The All Mighty. The latter was recently interviewed by BT Sport and offered some heartfelt comments about The Scottish Warrior.

This prompted Drew to take to Twitter with some kind words, promising Lashley that they would wrestle again soon.

"Whatever company we crossed paths in, whether it was side-by-side or going to war against each other, one thing was clear - respect. I appreciate you big man, we'll run it back soon enough," McIntyre wrote.

Drew McIntyre is currently involved in a program with the Brawling Brutes faction of Sheamus, Ridge Holland, and Butch. He has battled the trio alongside the likes of The New Day.

On the other hand, Lashley is involved in a program with Theory, whom he defeated for the United States Championship at Money In The Bank. The two will face off in a rematch at SummerSlam.

What was the fan response to Drew McIntyre's post?

The response to Drew's tweet has been widely positive, with fans offering their kind words for him and Lashley.

Gil Dice @Whiteboardpoets @DMcIntyreWWE



I think you two would make an epic long-term rivalry.



Either you and him or you and Sheamus. @fightbobby I think Bobby is to you what Randy was to John.I think you two would make an epic long-term rivalry.Either you and him or you and Sheamus. @DMcIntyreWWE @fightbobby I think Bobby is to you what Randy was to John. I think you two would make an epic long-term rivalry. Either you and him or you and Sheamus.

Yuri-de-cabo 💙💙💙 @Allen88Yuri @DMcIntyreWWE Much respect for you guy's @fightbobby Both of you are great and phenomenalMuch respect for you guy's @DMcIntyreWWE @fightbobby Both of you are great and phenomenal 👏 Much respect for you guy's 👏

A user also wanted to see the heel Lashley-McIntyre-Corbin trio in action again:

One fan was very impressed by their mutual show of respect.

One simply stated that "real recognise real."

Their in-ring work got high praise from another fan. She claimed they made "magic" in the ring together.

It will be interesting to see when Bobby Lashley and Drew McIntyre get in the ring next. Do you think the duo and Corbin will ever have a reunion? Sound off in the comments below.

