Drew McIntyre on possibly undergoing a major character change in WWE

Drew McIntyre expects WWE fans to see a more real side to his personality if he ever performs as a bad guy again.

The two-time WWE Champion returned to the main roster as a heel in April 2018. He transformed into a good guy in late 2019 and early 2020 before winning the Royal Rumble. Since then, he has been one of the most popular babyfaces on the roster.

In an interview with NBC Sports Boston’s Steve Fall, McIntyre said he will not simply be a “big, angry man” if his character changes again:

“That’s what I’ve enjoyed most about being a good guy in the past year and a half, two years, is I’ve just literally been myself and the crowd have responded positively. Also, if I eventually turn bad again, I won’t just be the big, angry man. My character will have depth because they’ve been educated on who I really am, and it’ll be more interesting next time around.” [10:06-10:24]

Drew McIntyre is currently involved in a storyline with the villainous Karrion Kross on SmackDown. The two men will collide in a strap match at Extreme Rules on October 8.

Drew McIntyre reflects on his previous heel run

The Scottish Warrior formed alliances with several superstars in 2018, including Baron Corbin, Bobby Lashley, Braun Strowman, and Dolph Ziggler. He also joined forces with Shane McMahon in 2019, most notably at Extreme Rules when they lost against Roman Reigns and The Undertaker.

On reflection, McIntyre understands why his previous run as a heel did not resonate with fans:

“When I was a bad guy I wasn’t a character with the most depth,” McIntyre stated. “I was just angry and Scottish and hairy and beating people up all the time. It’s not exactly the most relatable character in the world, and it’s not the real me.” [9:25-9:35]

McIntyre also said in the interview that he would like 3MB to reunite against a legendary WWE faction one day.

