Drew McIntyre praised backstage for his commitment to WWE - Reports

Drew McIntyre received major praise backstage in WWE for being a workhorse in the company

McIntyre has become one of the most reliable Superstars in the company. The Scottish Psychopath has firmly established himself as one of the top stars in the company. He has held the WWE Championship twice but never in front of fans. Both of his reigns occurred during the COVID-19 pandemic and McIntyre put the company on his back during the ThunderDome Era.

According to Mike Johnson of PW Insider, McIntyre has been praised backstage in WWE for his dedication to the craft. Especially for his willingness to travel all over the world to perform:

"There were quite a few people praising Drew McIntyre for his commitment to the company as he went from The United States to Germany and Switzerland for Smackdown shows, then onto Crown Jewel in Saudi Arabia, then India to film what was described as a “movie role” the company set up with Sony, then flew right back to the United States to work the Smackdown taping, then a pair of live events, so he was on the road for several weeks straight for WWE-related appearances." H/T: PW Insider

Drew McIntyre @DMcIntyreWWE Exactly one year ago I made history. Now it's time to write a new chapter. Happy #WrestleMania week! Exactly one year ago I made history. Now it's time to write a new chapter. Happy #WrestleMania week! https://t.co/D0aEZM8de3

Drew Mcintyre helps the Brawling Brutes on WWE SmackDown

The Bloodline and The Brawling Brutes have entered into a bitter rivalry on the blue brand. Sheamus made his return this past Friday after being attacked by The Bloodline on a recent edition of SmackDown.

Roman Reigns, The Usos, and Solo Sikoa beat The Brawling Brutes down before Drew McIntyre made the save. McIntyre came to the aid of his old friend Sheamus and it appears he may join them for a potential WarGames match at Survivor Series on November 26th.

The Usos and Roman Reigns have been completely dominant on SmackDown as of late. Time will tell if The Brawling Brutes and Drew McIntyre can overcome The Bloodline at Survivor Series.

Which superstar would you like to see join The Brawling Brutes and Drew McIntyre for a potential WarGames match against The Bloodline? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

