Drew McIntyre promises to defend the world titles monthly

Drew McIntyre will be challenging Roman Reigns for his Undisputed WWE Universal Championship at WWE's upcoming premium live event Clash at the Castle. He will be fighting for the title in front of about 70000 people of the Scotsman's home crowd. He has now revealed what he plans to do once he becomes world champion.

The Scottish Warrior was the first British WWE Champion, winning the title for the first time in the main event of WrestleMania 36 in 2020. He won the title for the second time that same year. Planning on becoming a three-time champion, he shared his thoughts on Reigns, who has been sporadically defending his championship for the past two years.

Speaking to The Independent UK, where he revealed what kind of a champion he plans on being -

“How are the titles going to be represented? I believe they should be represented on all shows, be defended at least every thirty days...and I’m going to make that happen.” Drew McIntyre said [h/t WrestleZone]

World Champions usually defend their titles monthly at premium live events. Daniel Bryan (Bryan Danielson in AEW) was stripped of the WWE World Heavyweight Championship in 2014 (in storyline) because he couldn't defend his title for 30 days due to an injury. But the dominant heel champions of the modern day - like Brock Lesnar and Roman Reigns - have gone months without defending their championships.

"He's always had my number" - Drew McIntyre reflects on his previous bouts against Roman Reigns

During the same interview, Drew McIntyre discussed his past record against Roman Reigns in singles matches.

Drew first met Reigns in the ring at WrestleMania 35, with The Big Dog, who had announced he was in remission from Leukemia earlier that year, taking the win. The next time the two met was on May 6 2019 episode of RAW, where Reigns won via disqualification when Shane McMahon and Elias interfered. While the third time was on Stomping Grounds 2019, with the Tribal Chief again taking the W.

The fourth time they both clashed was at Survivor Series 2020. McIntyre was the WWE Champion and Reigns was the Universal Champion. The grueling match ended when the Scotsman passed out in the Guillotine Choke, making the head-to-head between the two 0-4.

McIntyre would reflect upon this history, claiming that his opponent on Saturday has always had his number, but that might change soon.

“Roman is perhaps my greatest rival since I returned to WWE. He’s always had my number, he’s on the run of a lifetime right now. If I don’t beat him, I just don’t know who will. [But] the winds of change are blowing through WWE right now, it all starts and the top and rolls downhill.” said Drew McIntyre [h/t WrestleZone]

While Roman Reigns will look to make the record 0-5, Drew McIntyre will be aiming to change history, improve his head-to-head against the Head of The Table, and become the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion at Clash at the Castle.

