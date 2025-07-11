  • home icon
  Drew McIntyre provides a major update on his health ahead of WWE in-ring return

Drew McIntyre provides a major update on his health ahead of WWE in-ring return

By Israel Lutete
Modified Jul 11, 2025 14:40 GMT
Drew McIntyre is a major WWE star (Image via WWE.com)
Drew McIntyre is a major WWE star (Image via WWE.com)

WWE Superstar Drew McIntyre has provided an update on his health heading into his return to the ring. He was gone for nearly two months due to an injury.

The Scottish Warrior made a surprise return last week on SmackDown during a segment between Randy Orton and Cody Rhodes. He got hit with an RKO in the ring, and it was later announced that he would face The Viper at Saturday Night’s Main Event. This will be his first match since May.

During a recent interview with Fox News Digital, Drew McIntyre gave a positive health update. He said he feels better now than he has in years.

"I honestly feel better than I felt in about, minimum, six or seven years. During this time off, I’ve had a chance to step back and look at everything from an outside perspective – the product itself and more specifically me because I’m only competing against myself as far as I’m concerned," he said.
He added:

"And I’ve realized, wow, OK, I’ve got some areas I really need to improve upon even though, from a fan’s perspective they might say, ‘Well, look at your 2024 going into 2025 on the microphone, in the ring, physique-wise compared to everybody else.’ I said no, no, no. I might look good compared to everybody else but I was not giving it … I’d say I was giving it 65%."
youtube-cover
Drew McIntyre on the physical changes he made during his time away from WWE

The multi-time world champion took new steps to improve his health and make some proper changes. Drew McIntyre said it's been a huge improvement for him.

“For the first time in my life, I’ve brought in somebody to start the diet the right way. I brought somebody in to start doing rehab at the gym, stretching things I’ve never done in my life and it’s unbelievable what it’s opened in my body and feel exactly the way I did probably like before I won the Royal Rumble in 2020. The way I’m moving about now, in general, I feel unbelievable.”

Randy Orton is regarded as one of the greatest WWE Superstars of all time. Defeating him at Saturday Night’s Main Event won't be an easy task for Drew McIntyre.

Israel Lutete

Israel Lutete

Israel Lutete is an award-winning writer with over 15 years of extensive knowledge about professional wrestling. He has been a featured contributor at Sportskeeda since 2018. He is committed to writing articles that you, the reader, will enjoy and find informative.

