Drew McIntyre reacts after he becomes only the second person to pin Cody Rhodes in his current WWE run

Drew McIntyre has shared his reaction to defeating Cody Rhodes on tonight's episode of WWE RAW.

Rhodes took on The Scottish Warrior on RAW tonight in a singles competition. The Bloodline's Jimmy Uso and Solo Sikoa caused a distraction during the final moments of the match, with Solo hitting a Samoan Spike on Rhodes. This led to McIntyre hitting a Claymore Kick and picking up the big win.

This was the second time that Cody Rhodes got pinned on WWE TV since his return in 2022. His previous pinfall loss came last year in the main event of WrestleMania 39.

Here's how McIntyre reacted to the big win:

At Elimination Chamber: Perth, McIntyre will compete in an Elimination Chamber match for a World Heavyweight Championship opportunity at WrestleMania XL. He will take on Randy Orton, Bobby Lashley, LA Knight, Kevin Owens, and Logan Paul inside the hellish structure.

McIntyre is hell-bent on winning the top prize at WrestleMania in front of a live crowd. The last time when he won the WWE title in the main event of 'Mania, there was no live crowd to cheer him.

Drew McIntyre is on a quest to change that, and it remains to be seen if he wins the big one once again at The Grandest Stage Of Them All.

Drop your reactions to Cody Rhodes' big loss on RAW!