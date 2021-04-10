Drew McIntyre reacts to opening Night One of WrestleMania 37

Drew McIntyre and Bobby Lashley will go head-to-head at WrestleMania 37 in a WWE Championship match. The WWE Universe was under the impression that the match would main event Night One of WrestleMania. But WWE has now confirmed that the match will open the Show of Show instead.

The Scottish Warrior recently shared his thoughts on this development. In a post on his Twitter account, he explained that he couldn't be happier about opening the show.

I’ve said for the last year I want to be the first person out when crowds return. I can’t wait for that noise to hit. I just feel bad for everyone having to follow me and Bobby, we’ll set the standard, you all try and keep up #WrestleMania pic.twitter.com/Yl7MLVD5wt — Drew McIntyre (@DMcIntyreWWE) April 10, 2021

Drew McIntyre addressed the news, stating that he wants to be the first person to enter the ring when the crowds return. Now, he will get his wish on the biggest stage of them all at WrestleMania 37. He also made it clear that he feels bad for the performers who have to follow him and Bobby Lashley on Saturday.

It is interesting to note that for much of the build-up to the match, WWE made it seem like it would be one of the two main events for WrestleMania. However, the company made some changes at the last minute.

Will Drew McIntyre leave WrestleMania 37 as the WWE Champion?

Drew McIntyre in WWE

As Drew McIntyre said, his match against Bobby Lashley will be a hard one to follow, considering how dominant both superstars are. But which competitor will leave WrestleMania 37 as the WWE Champion?

Drew McIntyre is clearly the favorite heading into the match, given that he is the dominant babyface in this feud. Of course, there are still many people who would like to see Lashley continue his reign as the champion.

Still, will Bobby Lashley be able to defeat someone who's willing to sacrifice everything in order to win?

