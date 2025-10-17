Drew McIntyre Reacts & Sends Match Confirmation After Beloved WWE Star Is Reportedly Injured

WWE might just be about to write Jacob Fatu off WWE TV due to his injury, and Drew McIntyre has sent him a message. He cut a furious promo. Drew McIntyre has confirmed the match is happeningEarlier today it was reported that Jacob Fatu is injured and could be out for a long time.Drew McIntyre said that Fatu was one of the baddest guys on the roster, and that the two of them were similar in some ways. However, he did confirm that the match between the two stars would be happening. This comes after the report of the injury to Fatu. Given the long time that he could be out, this might be the best way to ensure that he gets written off WWE TV. &quot;It's Jacob Fatu, one of the baddest guys on the roster. This match is going to happen tomorrow, and I'm going to win. It didn't have to happen though. Jacob, you stepped up in my business a few weeks ago when it had nothing to do with you. Then you dropped me with one damn calf. As if that was not bad enough, the following week, you ran your mouth. You're different than most. I mean, you are a hypocrite. You literally said, 'Drew you run your mouth too much,' while running your mouth. I'll give you your due. I see a lot of me in you. I mean I flew all the way around the world to drop you because you pumped me up. I guarantee, the other way aroumd, you'd do the same.&quot; McIntyre went on to say that he hated the Anoa'i family, talking about how he had shared a ring with most of them. He also took a shot at Jacob Fatu's ability to craft a promo, saying he spoke in soundbites. However, he promised to derail the Jacob Fatu hype train.&quot;I hate your family. I've been in the ring with all of them. You are as bad as you say you are. You're badder than all of them. At least that's what I think you're saying. You're mostly talking in soundbites and catchphrases I can barely follow. But this match, this is a guaranteed war. It's a match nobody should miss. It's a match I have to win. Tomorrow Drew McIntyre derails the Jacob Fatu hype train by any means necessary. Drew McIntyre sent the promo from the airport, promising that he would take out Jacob FatuDrew McIntyre cut a promo on Fatu from the airport. He spoke aboutn how he was someone that never gave up no matter what happened. And now he was looking at his neck brick wall in the form of Jacob Fatu. &quot;I'm back in my home away from home recently. Been there more than my actual home, the airport. Looking through by head right now, but I guess it's always the same result. No matter what happens to me, I don't give up. Call it stubbornness, call it determination, I don't care. One thing you won't call me is justified. The latest brick wall is in front of me.&quot;Given that the star is carrying an injury, this is probably WWE's way of writing him off TV.