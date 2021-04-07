Drew McIntyre reacts to The Great Khali’s WWE Hall Of Fame induction

Drew McIntyre has shared his thoughts on former world champion The Great Khali getting inducted into the 2021 WWE Hall of Fame.

The induction ceremony for the class of 2020 and 2021 took place last night from the WWE ThunderDome. Among this year's inductees was The Great Khali, who made a virtual appearance from his home in India. He joins Molly Holly, Eric Bischoff, Rob Van Dam, and Kane in the 2021 class.

Before the event, Drew McIntyre revealed on News18 that he is happy for The Great Khali and shared some memories of their time on the road.

“The fact is he (The Great Khali) is getting in the Hall of Fame, and I am very happy for him. He is a great guy and such a hero to a lot of people out there. And to see now how much Indian representation we have on our roster, it is really really cool. I didn’t just spend time with him in the locker room; I spent time with him in the car traveling the word. My original travel car was – myself, Jinder Mahal, and the Great Khali – and three of us would ride together every single week and I would get to know him and find out what a great guy he is. We would always have Indian music playing – so freaking catchy – like Hindi music, we would always be bobbing our heads all the time."

The #WWEHOF just got a whole lot BIGGER with its newest inductee, #TheGreatKhali! pic.twitter.com/lqGV0TvPyT — WWE (@WWE) April 7, 2021

Drew McIntyre was part of the WWE Superstar Spectacle in India along with former WWE Champion Jinder Mahal. The Great Khali was also on the show via satellite.

Drew McIntyre doesn't mind opening WrestleMania 37

Drew McIntyre is headed to WrestleMania!

Drew McIntyre will enter the Showcase of Immortals once again to challenge for the biggest prize in the entire industry, the WWE Championship. The man standing between him and the title is none other than "The Almighty" Bobby Lashley.

There's a possibility that the match will headline WrestleMania Night One. Although being in the main event is a huge deal, The Scottish Warrior revealed in an interview with The Indian Express that he doesn't mind opening the show.

“I mean, I would be happy opening the show or closing the show. This year is so unique in the sense that the last match — every match at WrestleMania is the main event. Let’s be realistic, if you’re on WrestleMania, you’re in the main event, but when you’re fighting for the championship, it’s cool to close the show."

"This year, I'm looking for that adrenaline-filled moment, looking for those people screaming and holding that title and having that moment that I dreamt about since I was a kid." - @DMcIntyreWWE #WrestleMania pic.twitter.com/ZmuRnHVDYz — WWE (@WWE) April 6, 2021

Last year, Drew McIntyre was robbed of his big moment because he won the WWE Championship in an empty arena. This time, he finally has the opportunity to relive that moment in front of thousands of fans.