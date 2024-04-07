Drew McIntyre reacts after The Rock and Roman Reigns decimate Seth Rollins and Cody Rhodes at WrestleMania

Drew McIntyre is rejoicing as his prediction for Seth Rollins and Cody Rhodes' match at WrestleMania XL against The Rock and Roman Reigns came true.

The Scottish Warrior is set to face Rollins for the World Heavyweight Championship on Night Two of 'Mania. Rollins and Rhodes lost the tag team match against Reigns and The Rock on Night 1 of 'Mania. The Visionary gave it his all and tried to pull out all the stops with his partner Rhodes but ultimately fell short of the mark against The Bloodline.

Even though many fans were sad to see Cody and Rollins' defeat, Drew McIntyre sat down smiling to see his rival suffer and announced his premature win to the WWE Universe in a video posted on social media.

The former WWE Champion declared WrestleMania XL would be the easiest payday of his life and boasted about his prediction coming true. McIntyre also told The Champion to get himself back in the ring for their match on Night 2.

"#WrestleMania will be the easiest payday of my life," Drew McIntyre wrote.

The Rock and Roman Reigns destroyed Seth Rollins and Cody Rhodes at WrestleMania XL Night 1

The stunning 40-minute tag team main event match featured highs and lows for each man, however, only one duo came out on top in dominant fashion. The Rock and Roman Reigns bulldozed through their opponents in an almost no-rules-type match for themselves and picked up the win.

Seth Rollins and Cody Rhodes might be feeling the weight of their world potentially collapsing around them right now as they head into their matches at WrestleMania Night 2. Cody Rhodes is set to face The Tribal Chief in a Bloodline Rules match in the main event of Night 2 of WrestleMania XL.

Rollins has to look forward to a fresh Drew McIntyre waiting to put him out of his misery and take the WWE World Heavyweight Championship away from him.

It's safe to say that things are not looking good for The American Nightmare or The Visionary, especially Rollins, who was noted to have injured his knee after being targeted by The Rock.

We'll have to wait until tomorrow, Night 2 of WrestleMania XL, to find out the conclusion of both stories.

