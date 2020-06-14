Drew McIntyre recalls how he celebrated Jinder Mahal's WWE Championship win at Backlash

The former Three Man Band members share a deep bond.

Jinder Mahal and Drew McIntyre look back at WWE Backlash 2017.

Jinder Mahal won the WWE Championship at Backlash in 2017

Jinder Mahal and Drew McIntyre go a long way in the WWE. The two, along with Heath Slater formed the 3 Man Band in 2012. The team was broken in 2014 when the promotion released both Mahal and McIntyre. The two Superstars returned down the line and won the top prize in the promotion. In a few hours, Drew McIntyre defends his WWE Championship against Bobby Lashley at WWE Backlash.

Drew McIntyre and Jinder Mahal's celebration at WWE Backlash 2017

Earlier today, Jinder Mahal was on The Bump. During the call, the current WWE Champion, Drew McIntyre made an appearance as well. The former 3MB teammates reminisced Jinder Mahal's win at WWE Backlash in 2017.

Three years back at Backlash, Jinder Mahal challenged Randy Orton to a match for the WWE Championship. Mahal won his first WWE Championship when he beat The Viper on that day. The Maharaja had a few successful Championship defences against The Viper and Shinsuke Nakamura, before dropping the Title to AJ Styles. His loss to Styles marked the end of his 170-day reign.

Drew McIntyre is the current WWE Champion. He won the Championship from Brock Lesnar in April at WrestleMania. He successfully defended the Title against The Big Show a few minutes later at the event. After beating Lesnar and Show on the same night, Drew McIntyre found a fresh opponent for his Championship in Seth Rollins.

The Monday Night Messiah faced the Scottsman at Money In The Bank. McIntyre walked out of the PPV with the WWE Championship that night. In the following weeks, he ignited a feud with Bobby Lashley. The two behemoths will be facing off at WWE Backlash in a few hours.

Jinder Mahal returned to WWE recently and looked in the best shape of his life. Sadly, the former WWE Champion had to go under the knife again due to his troubling knee. There were reports that suggested WWE was planning on pitting the two former 3 Man Band mates in a feud for the WWE Championship. But WWE has nixed these plans due to The Maharaja's injury.

While we wait for WWE Backlash, here are a few fun facts about the PPV.