Drew McIntyre recalls the time when a former WWE Champion knocked him out

Appearing on WWE's The Bump, former WWE champion Drew McIntyre recalled his past experiences with the Money in the Bank ladder match.

His first Money in the Bank ladder match was at his first Wrestlemania in front of 80,000 fans. Drew was the Intercontinental Champion at the time. He stated that it was a monumental occasion but he counted on the adrenaline to get him through.

The Scottish psychopath recalled two particular instances from the match, once when Shelton Benjamin threw a ladder at him and the other at the end when he was pushed off the ladder by Matt Hardy.

"Shelton Benjamin picked up a ladder and he locked eyes with me. He threw the ladder at me and I lifted my forearms to protect myself as quickly as I could and it hit my forearms. That was the most unbelievable pain I felt in my life. My arms were black and blue for weeks but towards the end of the match I was going to take my big bump in the finish. Matt Hardy was pushing over the ladder, I was at the top of the ladder and I imagined myself riding the ladder gracefully like Shawn or Razor, and landing on the top rope like a big gazelle. I stepped off the ladder and instead of a graceful fall, I violently plummeted cr*tch first on the top rope. I bounced back up and created about 55 different swear words that night," Drew McIntyre stated.

Drew McIntyre then recalled his second ladder match where he was knocked unconscious by Kofi Kingston.

"My next Money in the Bank match, Kofi jumped off a ladder doing his boom drop through a table and knocked me unconscious and I remember waking up and literally thinking, Why are there so many people in my bedroom? No wait! I am in a ladder match right now, Oh wait I am in Money in the Bank right now".

Drew McIntyre's road to Money in the Bank 2021

Drew McIntyre was unable to beat Lashley for the WWE title at Hell in a Cell last month and won't be allowed to challenge for the title again as per the stipulation of the match.

Drew then lost his Money in the Bank qualifying match to Matt Riddle. He later won a last-chance triple-threat to make his way into the ladder match.

