"Never mind making the Rumble, you may not be making 'Mania" - Drew McIntyre recalls initial reactions after his neck injury 

Former WWE Champion Drew McIntyre has revealed the doctors' initial reactions to the neck injury he suffered at WWE Day 1.

McIntyre had been dealing with some neck issues for a while. In light of this, WWE decided to write him off TV with a planned attack by Happy Corbin and Madcap Moss during the WWE Day 1 premium live event.

Speaking on this week's episode of WWE's the Bump, McIntyre said that he was thankful for being able to come back as soon as he did. He detailed that the doctors had initially told him that he would be on the shelf until WrestleMania. The Scottish Warrior attributed his comeback to some rigorous rehab and immense determination.

"I feel great that I was able to come back so quickly. Initially, it was a little bit scary. Everyone saw what Happy and Madcap did to me. But speaking to the doctor, doing some tests afterward, there were some lingering issues going on and I was informed, 'Hey never mind making the Rumble, you may not be making Mania the way you're looking right now.' It took a couple of weeks, a couple of doctors, some serious rehab, and some serious determination. Thankfully, I was cleared and was able to come back at the Rumble. I've been a 100% ever since, on TV, live events. Absolutely nothing will stop me. There's a reason they call me the Terminator." [from 18:33 onwards]

Drew McIntyre will face Happy Corbin at WrestleMania

Drew McIntyre will finally get his hands on Happy Corbin at The Show of Shows this year.

During the interview, the Scottish Warrior claimed that their match would not be a wrestling classic but rather, an uncomfortable beatdown. McIntyre detailed how Corbin tried to take away his career, and promised to make the happy superstar pay at WrestleMania.

