Popular footballer sends WWE's Drew McIntyre a message ahead of Clash at the Castle

WWE Superstar Drew McIntyre recently received a message of support from Scott Arfield of Rangers Football Club.

Based in the city of Glasgow, Rangers are one of the biggest teams in Scotland and also a historic European Football club. Growing up just south of the city, Drew has been a diehard fan of the team his entire life.

Ahead of his undisputed title match this Saturday, the former WWE Champion got some words of encouragement from Rangers player Scott Arfield whilst speaking to WWE UK.

"Drew, how you doing? Scott Arfield here. We heard you got a big fight coming up for the Championship, we've got a big game Saturday, you've got a big night ahead of you, we're all in this together my man. Come on!!" (From 0:01 to 0:13)

Drew McIntyre reacted to Scott Arfield's message with a blue heart emoji.

The Scottish Warrior will be wrestling on British soil this Saturday as he faces off against Roman Reigns in the main event at Clash In The Castle in Cardiff, Wales.

Drew McIntyre on his and Rangers' successes

In recent years, both the WWE star and his football club have achieved huge accolades, from Rangers winning their first league championship in 10 years, to McIntyre winning the WWE Championship.

During a recent interview with Sky Football, Drew McIntyre spoke of the parallels between him and the famous football team.

"It’s interesting to watch my career and Rangers you know parallel each other. You know I get fired from WWE those who know my story, Rangers get relegated to the bottom league, every year I fought up, they fought up. Eventually, I became WWE Champion, Rangers won the title, stopped Celtic (Rangers' rival team). So things are good for Drew, things are good for Rangers, it's a good time all around." (H/T Sportskeeda)

As well as Drew McIntyre's huge title match this Saturday, Rangers also have their biggest game of the new season as they face off against their biggest domestic rivals, Celtic, in a game known as 'The Old Firm Derby'.

