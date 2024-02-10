Drew McIntyre references an iconic Seth Rollins moment in his message aimed at Triple H

Drew McIntyre took to social media to send a message aimed at Triple H. In doing so, he referenced an iconic Seth Rollins moment.

On the latest edition of WWE SmackDown, McIntyre qualified for the Men's Elimination Chamber Match. He will be joined by Randy Orton and four other superstars, who are in contention to challenge for the World Heavyweight Championship at WrestleMania 40.

Taking to Twitter/X, McIntyre shared a photo of him shaking hands with Triple H from this week's SmackDown. He further quoted The Game and referenced Rollins' betrayal of The Shield.

"There's always a Plan B," wrote McIntyre.

Check out McIntyre's tweet:

Dutch Mantell commented on the finish to Drew McIntyre vs. AJ Styles

On SmackDown, Drew McIntyre defeated AJ Styles to qualify for the Men's Elimination Chamber Match.

During the match, Styles' rival, LA Knight, was on commentary duty. The Megastar got involved in the finish of the match, which led to McIntyre securing an all-important victory over The Phenomenal One.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's latest edition of Smack Talk, Dutch Mantell discussed the finish to the McIntyre vs. Styles match. He stated that all three superstars, including Knight, benefited from the finish. Mantell said:

"Actually, (it was a) pretty good finish. I think that everybody benefitted from it. I liked it because it wasn't just a straight-up screwjob, and he beat him. LA Knight kind of figured into it, but that was one of the things, and he beat him with his big Claymore."

McIntyre has been gunning for the World Heavyweight Championship for months. He will aim to win the Men's Elimination Chamber Match in Australia and challenge Seth Rollins for his title at The Grandest Stage of Them All.

