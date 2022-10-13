"The titanton got my name wrong" - Drew McIntyre reflects on his WWE debut 15 years ago

Drew McIntyre took to Twitter today to reflect on his WWE debut 15 years ago today.

The Scottish Warrior has had a rough go as of late in the company. He battled Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship at Clash at the Castle in September, when Solo Sikoa's interference allowed Roman Reigns to hit his third Spear of the match for the pinfall victory.

Drew was also on the losing end of the Strap match against Karrion Kross at Extreme Rules due to interference from Scarlett Bordeaux.

The 37-year-old shared a video of his TV debut with the company 15 years ago on the October 12, 2007 edition of SmackDown. He noted that the titantron got his name wrong and joked that he's still somehow much younger than Sheamus.

"15 years ago this fresh faced kid made his @WWE debut. I had only been in America for about 2 weeks, the titantron got my name wrong, and I didn't know what a hard-cam was or how to find it. Craziest part is I’m still 37 years younger than @WWESheamus", Drew tweeted.

Sheamus quickly responded and joked that McIntyre puts on one "almost banger" after another.

Karrion Kross praised Drew McIntyre ahead of WWE Extreme Rules

On The Ringer Wrestling Show, Kross complimented his opponent of this past weekend's Premium Live Event. He said that Drew has been knocked down many times, but still gets up every day and gives it his all.

He's been knocked down so many times personally and professionally throughout his entire life, and this guy still gets up every day. He might not be inspired. He might not feel enthusiastic or motivated, like all of us. We're all human beings, you know. (...) But that guy, on the days he wants to do it or the days he doesn't, he gives 110% at every single thing that he does. A lot of people have counted him out professionally throughout his career and he's always proved them wrong." [5:15 - 5:51]

Drew is a two-time WWE Champion but has yet to hold the title in front of fans. Both of his reigns happened during the COVID-19 pandemic. It will be interesting to see if he gets his hands on a championship again in the near future.

