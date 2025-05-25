Drew McIntyre refuses medical attention; forcefully carried to the back after brutal SNME bout

Drew McIntyre competed in a brutal match at Saturday Night's Main Event. He refused medical attention after the bout.
Drew McIntyre and Damian Priest's feud has been a year in the making. It all started at WrestleMania 40 when Priest cashed in his Money in the Bank briefcase on McIntyre to win the World Heavyweight Championship. Priest was a thorn in McIntyre's side at the Royal Rumble as he eliminated the Scottish warrior. At Elimination Chamber, Priest again eliminated Drew from the match. The Scottish Psychopath had had enough of Priest and took out his frustrations on him the following week on SmackDown. Since then, these two men have been engaged in a brutal feud.
At WrestleMania 41, they competed in a Street Fight, where McIntyre won. However, this match did little to squash their feud, and tonight at Saturday Night's Main Event, both men squared off again inside a steel cage. This match turned out to be every bit as brutal as fans expected. Damian Priest took out his frustrations on McIntyre and hit him with a con-chair-to before walking out of the cage to win the bout.
Following the match, medical personnel came in to check on McIntyre. However, the Scottish warrior refused any medical help and had to be carried to the back following his brutal match.
It will be interesting to see if Drew McIntyre will be alright after tonight's match.