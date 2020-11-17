Drew McIntyre regains WWE Championship; Sets up mouthwatering clash with Roman Reigns at Survivor Series

Drew McIntyre was victorious in what was a slugfest to close this week's Monday Night RAW. McIntyre defeated Randy Orton to officially become a two-time WWE Champion. This means that the Scotsman will face off against Roman Reigns at Survivor Series.

The match began with Drew McIntyre entering the ring in a traditional Scottish kilt, holding a real Claymore in his hand. Drew McIntyre was handed these gifts from his good friend Sheamus, claiming it to be an important part of his family and his ancestry.

The match began with Drew McIntyre taking full advantage and attacking Randy Orton, hitting him with a 'Glasgow Kiss' early on. The Scotsman tried to end things early with a quick 'Claymore Kick', only for Orton to move out of the way, leaving McIntyre wincing in pain. The Viper would attempt to walk away from the match only for Adam Pearce to interfere and announce that the match would go on with No Count-Outs and No Disqualifications.

The match would then result in an absolute showdown between the two men. This included several table spots, announce table spots and steel chair spots. This left both men clutching their backs by the end of the match.

Despite the pain being delivered by Randy Orton onto Drew McIntyre, the Scottish Psychopath never gave up and took the fight to The Viper. After sending Randy Orton through a table, McIntyre pulled Orton into the ring to deliver the final Claymore, after missing it three times before.

Drew McIntyre's victory over Randy Orton means that McIntyre will face off against WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns at Survivor Series.

Roman Reigns and Drew McIntyre have history between them

McIntyre and Reigns do have a lot of history between them as the Scotsman was the current Universal Champion's opponent at WrestleMania 35. However, the dynamics have changed with Reigns being the heel and McIntyre being the top babyface in WWE.

McIntyre already has had words with The Big Dog, when he interrupted Reigns on the last episode of SmackDown, reminding him who the 'guy' is.

Almost 5 years to the day. #FOXFacts pic.twitter.com/MHloYYflIp — WWE on FOX (@WWEonFOX) November 17, 2020

Survivor Series will be something to watch, especially because we will be watching the Scottish Psychopath, Drew McIntyre's face off against The Big Dog, Roman Reigns. However, there is still much to speculate on, especially with Randy Orton, The Fiend, and The Miz lurking on the sidelines.