“I felt like I finally arrived” - WWE Superstar talks about eliminating Brock Lesnar

Drew McIntyre reflected on eliminating Brock Lesnar in the 2020 Men's Royal Rumble match.

The 2020 Men's Royal Rumble match was one of the most historic matches in WWE history. Several records were broken, we saw the return of Edge, and many more.

The Beast Brock Lesnar entered the Rumble at number one and was chugging out everyone as and when they entered the ring. He broke the record for the most eliminations in a Royal Rumble match. The Beast met his match when the Scottish Warrior entered the ring. After a small assist from Ricochet, Drew McIntyre eliminated Brock Lesnar by hitting the Claymore.

While speaking to NDTV Sports, Drew McIntyre reflected on the 2020 Royal Rumble match, mentioning it was his favorite. He also mentioned how the match put him on the map, and it made him a top star in the company.

"If I have to pick my one favourite match, then I would choose Royal Rumble 2020 because that is when I thought I broke through and showed everybody that I am not just the future guy, but the present guy. I eliminated Brock Lesnar and 40,000 people went crazy and then I won. I felt like I finally arrived," Drew McIntyre said. [H/T NDTV Sports]

Drew McIntyre reached the top of the mountain by defeating Brock Lesnar

After eliminating The Beast, the Scottish Warrior won the Royal Rumble match and also defeated Lesnar at WrestleMania 36 to become the first-ever Scottish-born WWE World Champion.

Since then, McIntyre has captured the WWE World title twice and now after over a year without holding any championship gold, the Scottish Warrior has earned an opportunity to win the WWE Undisputed Championship.

McIntyre will collide with Roman Reigns at the Clash at the Castle for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship.

Drew McIntyre has only won the WWE championship in the absence of a live crowd. If McIntyre does manage to dethrone Roman Reigns this Saturday, then this will be the first time he will get to celebrate his victory with the live audience.

Do you think the Scottis Warrior can dethrone Roman Reigns? Let us know in the comments section below.

