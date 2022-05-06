"I don’t write the show" - Drew McIntyre on why he replaced Shinsuke Nakamura leading up to WrestleMania Backlash (Exclusive)

How did Drew McIntyre end up in a spot on SmackDown that was seemingly meant for Shinsuke Nakamura?

On the first episode of SmackDown following WrestleMania 38, former two-time Intercontinental Champion Shinsuke Nakamura confronted Roman Reigns and The Bloodline in the closing segment of the show. Nakamura was laid out by the group, and it was implied that The King of Strong Style would be next in line to challenge The Tribal Chief. Weeks later, it appeared that he was replaced by McIntyre.

WWE SmackDown Superstar Drew McIntyre recently sat down with Sportskeeda's Bill Apter and Brad Gilmore to discuss a wide variety of subjects. When asked why he replaced Shinsuke Nakamura as the next in line to feud with Roman Reigns on SmackDown, McIntyre was straightforward when he said he doesn't write the show.

"I don’t write the show for one," Drew McIntyre said. "But two RK-Bro needed someone to step up and Shinsuke may have been in the shower, he might have been fastening his boots, maybe he was on the phone to his wife not paying attention. So Drew McIntyre stepped up and saved RK-Bro, I don’t know what to tell you." [Timestamp - 5:38]

Was Drew McIntyre the right choice over Shinsuke Nakamura?

Shinsuke Nakamura hasn't had a match on WWE programming since WrestleMania 38. He and Rick Boogs lost against The Usos for the SmackDown World Tag Team Titles at the Show of Shows.

For some reason, whatever plan WWE creative had for Nakamura and Reigns got shelved for McIntyre instead. Why did it happen? We'll probably never truly know.

Most fans assumed that WWE would delay McIntyre's feud with Reigns until closer to the big UK Stadium Premium Live Event, Clash at the Castle. But plans have evidently changed.

What do you make of McIntyre's comments? Are you disappointed that Shinsuke Nakamura's match against Roman Reigns was seemingly canceled in favor of The Scottish Warrior? Let us know your thoughts by sounding off in the comments section below.

If you use any of the quotes above, please credit Sportskeeda with a link back to this article for the transcription.

Who's stronger? Goldberg or Brock Lesnar? Drew McIntyre answers the ultimate question.

LIVE POLL Q. Who should have been first in line for Roman Reigns? Drew McIntyre Shinsuke Nakamura 9 votes so far

Edited by Brandon Nell