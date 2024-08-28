Drew McIntyre responds after major non-WWE name drops massive tease

The world has started believing in Joe Hendry, thanks to the incredible work he has been doing in TNA and on WWE NXT. The 36-year-old is set to challenge Ethan Page for the NXT Championship at WWE No Mercy, with Trick Williams as the special guest referee.

During this week's edition of WWE NXT, while Hendry was seen backstage preparing for his concert, the star took a moment looking at a Drew McIntyre poster, teasing a potential match with the former WWE Champion.

The WWE Universe has shown a lot of excitement for a match between both men following the massive tease. Now, The Scottish Warrior has also reacted to the tease from Hendry. In a recent post on X, McIntyre shared a Joe Hendry GIF, teasing a potential match with the star down the line.

Trending

Expand Tweet

Game Break: Guess Today's Mystery Player. Play the Brainbuster Game Now!

Drew McIntyre heaped praise on Joe Hendry recently

Drew McIntyre and Joe Hendry share a lot of history with each other. Both men faced each other for the first time back in 2015, when they were a part of Insane Championship Wrestling, and have had multiple encounters since then.

Both men are considered to be two of the greatest wrestling stars to hail from Scotland, which could be a massive theme to use for a potential match between them.

In an interview with Cultaholic a couple of months ago, McIntyre addressed Hendry's work in and out of the ring and heaped praise on the TNA star. The Scottish Warrior stated that the 36-year-old was doing very good and had a lot of potential.

“I do believe in Joe Hendry. I do. He’s doing awesome and I'm very, very proud of him, especially, you know, getting the song so high up in the charts and caused as much buzz as he's caused. He's deserved a big opportunity for a long time, and thankfully, he’s been able to showcase himself on IMPACT and I'm sure it's just going to keep going up and going up. The sky's the limit. He can do it all," said McIntyre. [H/T - Fightful]

With Joe Hendry doing some excellent work on WWE NXT, Triple H planning to feature him on the main roster as well won't be a big surprise. A match with Drew McIntyre seems uncertain as of now, but could happen sometime in the future.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback