Drew McIntyre responds to Seth Rollins taking another match at WrestleMania 40; feels ignored

During the latest episode of Monday Night RAW, WWE Superstar Drew McIntyre expressed his frustration over Seth Rollins getting involved with other things on the red brand when the latter should be more focused on their upcoming match.

The Visionary will defend his World Heavyweight Championship against The Scottish Warrior at The Grandest Stage of Them All next month. The bout will most probably take place on Night Two of WrestleMania 40, and on Night One, The Visionary might team up with Cody Rhodes to take on Roman Reigns and The Rock in a tag team match. Rollins and Rhodes kicked off the latest edition of RAW and revealed that they would be present on SmackDown to answer The Bloodline's challenge.

Before his match against Jey Uso in the main event of RAW this week, Drew McIntyre called out Seth Rollins in a backstage segment. He mentioned that whenever there was a big return in WWE, The Visionary found a way to insert himself into it.

The Scottish Warrior brought up some examples, like Cody Rhodes returning to the Stamford-based company a few years ago, CM Punk coming back after nearly a decade, and Seth being involved in a storyline with The Rock for some reason. Drew then took to X/Twitter and called Seth a "junkie."

Drew McIntyre is not happy that his WrestleMania 40 opponent has his hands full with other things when his focus should be solely on the World Heavyweight Championship and the RAW brand. McIntyre felt ignored, but he is still preparing to take Rollins' title at WrestleMania 40 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

