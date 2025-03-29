Drew McIntyre responds to young WWE fan's "hate" gesture on SmackDown

WWE Superstar Drew McIntyre's appearance on this week's SmackDown turned out to be a massive one. The star fired back at a fan's rude gesture during the Friday night show.

The Scottish Psychopath interrupted an emotional exchange between Cody Rhodes and Randy Orton at the start of last night's show in London, England. McIntyre took shots at the former Legacy stablemates, labeling them "nepo-babies."

Moments later, The Viper nearly delivered an RKO on the 39-year-old star, but he escaped, setting up a match between the two on SmackDown. As he exited the ring, a young kid in the front row gave Drew McIntyre the middle finger.

On X (fka Twitter), The Scottish Warrior responded sharply to a young fan who flipped him off. He characterized the incident as being "mugged off" and noted a mutual recognition of animosity.

"Fair play. This little twat has absolutely mugged me off. Hate recognises hate."

Drew McIntyre defeats Randy Orton on WWE SmackDown

Ahead of WrestleMania 41, The Apex Predator faced McIntyre in a singles match on the March 28, 2025, episode of SmackDown. The former Intercontinental Champion had an early advantage over his opponent, but soon Randy Orton fought back.

In the closing moments, Kevin Owens distracted the 14-time World Champion, allowing Drew McIntyre to secure a victory. Following the match, Orton positioned KO for a Punt Kick, but the latter escaped once again.

As The Scottish Warrior was exiting the arena, Damian Priest ambushed him. The Street King took out McIntyre for his previous attacks, before slamming the 39-year-old WWE Superstar with a South of Heaven Chokeslam onto the windshield of a car.

As of now, Randy Orton is set to face Kevin Owen in a grudge match at WrestleMania 41. Meanwhile, it appears that an encounter between Drew McIntyre and Damian Priest will also take place at The Showcase of The Immortals in Las Vegas.

