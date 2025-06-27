Drew McIntyre reunites with former faction members amid WWE absence

Drew McIntyre reunited with former stablemates during his time away from WWE programming. The Scottish Warrior posted a picture with two of his old faction members on social media.

McIntyre became a major name for WWE after returning to the promotion for a second stint in 2017. During his first run in the company, the Scottish Warrior was a part of the 3MB faction along with Heath Slater and Jinder Mahal. The faction did not gain much traction, and eventually, all three stars were released from the company.

While the trio did make their way back to the global juggernaut, they never reformed the stable. Nonetheless, they recently reunited outside the squared circle as both Drew McIntyre and Heath Slater were present at Jinder Mahal's wedding. The former WWE Champion posted a picture from the event in which all three were rocking traditional Indian attire.

Trending

"Band back together,"- Drew captioned

Expand Tweet

Drew McIntyre won't be returning to WWE anytime soon

Drew McIntyre has been away from WWE programming since his match against Damian Priest at Saturday Night's Main Event last month. The Scottish Warrior is reportedly dealing with an injury and could be out for the foreseeable future.

WrestleVotes provided an update on Drew McIntyre's status, noting that he's not slated to return soon. He added that McIntyre should be inserted into a top program upon his return:

"Nothing on the pipeline recently, which tells me it's not imminent. When he's ready, if I was booking, I'd put him right on the top. I think the guy deserves it, and you could tell, when he's not on TV, like as of late, the show is lacking a little bit. So, when he's ready, you put him right back in that main event scene,'' WrestleVotes said.

Expand Tweet

McIntyre has been one of WWE's best workers in the last couple of years. His feud with CM Punk was the highlight of 2024. With the company now on the road to SummerSlam, they will be hoping to get the Scottish Warrior back ahead of the first two-night iteration of the Biggest Party of the Summer.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Vivek Sharma Vivek is a part of the combat sports division at Sportskeeda Wrestling. An engineering graduate, he joined the division three years ago because of his passion for pro wrestling. A fan since childhood, Vivek recalls the first show he watched was WrestleMania 21 where John Cena won the WWE Championship.



Despite being a part of the WWE team, Vivek's favorite wrestlers are Adam 'Hangman' Page and Darby Allin from AEW. Hangman's storyline with Kenny Omega and the Elite was one of the reasons he started watching AEW and he feels the star's rise to the top resonates with many. Darby's unparalleled passion for the business makes him his second favorite.



He strictly adheres to Sportskeeda's ethical standards and conducts thorough research before writing on any topic. Apart from working for Sportskeeda, Vivek is also a finance student. He loves to follow the stock and crypto world, studying the market in his free time. Know More

One wrong move ended his WWE career - Watch Now!