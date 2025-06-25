Drew McIntyre not coming back to WWE anytime soon (Exclusive)

Former WWE Champion Drew McIntyre has been absent from WWE programming since losing to Damian Priest at the 39th edition of WWE's Saturday Night's Main Event. Many fans have been speculating over the return of the former Chosen One but it now seems like that isn't going to happen anytime soon.

WrestleVotes recently reported that it may be a while before 'DM Hunk' returns to screens again. McIntyre had been involved in a feud with Damian Priest, practically since WrestleMania XL, but following their recent Steel Cage Match at SNME, that chapter seems to be over now for the Scotsman.

Adressing McIntyre's potential return during the latest episode of WrestleVotes Q&A on Sportskeeda WrestleBinge, he noted there's nothing on the pipeline within WWE. He even said the product is hurting because of Drew's absence and he should be put back right into the main event picture when he returns.

"Nothing on the pipeline recently, which tells me it's not imminent. When he's ready, if I was booking, I'd put him right on the top. I think the guy deserves it and you could tell, when he's not on TV, like as of late, the show is lacking a little bit. So, when he's ready, you put him right back in that main event scene,'' WrestleVotes said. [From 17:30 onwards]

Before going off into another singles match with Priest, McIntyre announced his intentions to go after the US Title. He could return and go back after the title and given that Drew has a long history with The Bloodline, that story writes itself whether the title is with Jacob Fatu or Solo Sikoa.

