Drew McIntyre reveals his 2020 Match of the Year

Drew McIntyre has revealed which match he personally feels was the best match of 2020.

In an interview with BT Sport, the WWE Champion went through a list of several matches he felt could have easily been considered the Match of the Year:

"Technically the Royal Rumble match, just because I ended up winning it... Edge and Randy's match was really awesome. They obviously had it against them with the tag 'The Greatest Wrestling Match Ever'... That AJ/Bryan match, I loved that match from SmackDown, in the IC Title tournament... Roman and Jey also going out and having an awesome Cell match."

However, there was one match that stood out above the rest this year for Drew McIntyre:

"I've got to give it to the lads. Walter and Dragunov. Sheamus and I sat and watched it... we were taken aback at how well it was done, and not only that, it wasn't in the Thunderdome, it didn't have the PC Trainees there. It was done like we did in the Performance Center at the height of the pandemic, with nobody there, complete silence, and it was a phenomenal match. Taking everything into account and the physicality of the storytelling, I've got to give it to the lads."

Ilja Dragunov and Walter finally squared off for the NXT UK Championship on NXT UK at the end of October, with the Ring General emerging victorious. The match received rave reviews online and instantly shot straight to the top of many 'Match of the Year' lists for fans and critics alike. Clearly, the match caught the attention of the Scottish Psychopath.

You can check out the video clip from the interview below:

Presenting the first annual 'Drewies' 🏆@dmcintyrewwe hands out his 2020 awards starting with Match of the Year...



He enjoyed watching @WalterAUT and @UNBESIEGBAR_ZAR smash lumps out of each other as we all did 😳 — WWE on BT Sport (@btsportwwe) December 31, 2020

Drew McIntyre also considered the Royal Rumble as a potential Match of the Year choice

Advertisement

Drew McIntyre has some particularly fond memories of the 2020 Royal Rumble, given that he was the man who went on to outlast all other 29 superstars, including the then-WWE Champion Brock Lesnar. Drew McIntyre memorably eliminated Lesnar with a colossal Claymore which sent the Beast Incarnate flying over the top rope.

While the match may have been excellent, it would have been unfair of McIntyre for him to name the Rumble as his #1 pick, given he was the winner.

This year's Royal Rumble is currently scheduled to take place on January 31st.