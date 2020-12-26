WWE Royal Rumble 2021: Full match-card predictions

It was confirmed last week that Royal Rumble 2021 will take place on January 31, 2021. A new year brings new hopes and excitement in the lives of people and for WWE fans, the excitement comes in the form of one of the most anticipated nights of the year and the first pay-per-view of 2021, Royal Rumble.

The night that will officially kick-start the Road to WrestleMania 37, Royal Rumble 2021 is sure to be an exciting affair for the fans. The WWE Universe counting down with the clock as a new Superstar enters the Royal Rumble match is a sight to witness, but will things be very different this year?

The event will take place inside the WWE ThunderDome, but various rumors in the last few months have suggested that the company might be bringing back live fans in some capacity for Royal Rumble 2021. It is to be seen whether that happens or not.

For now, let's take a look at the full match-card predictions for Royal Rumble 2021. Be sure to comment down and let us know which Superstars are you rooting for at the event?

#7 Drew McIntyre (c) vs. Braun Strowman - WWE Championship at Royal Rumble 2021

What a year. First British Royal Rumble winner. 2x WWE Champion. First-ever British WWE Champion. A chance to lead from the front in these uncertain times & now 2x #SLAMMY winner for male Superstar & Overall Superstar of the Year. We do it for you. Thank you all, genuinely ❤️ pic.twitter.com/NfbxEWqQm9 — Drew McIntyre (@DMcIntyreWWE) December 23, 2020

Drew McIntyre successfully defended his WWE Championship against AJ Styles and The Miz, who cashed-in his Money in the Bank contract mid-match, at TLC 2020. However, as per reports, it was Braun Strowman who was originally supposed to challenge McIntyre for the WWE Championship.

The Monster Among Men is currently facing a storyline suspension on RAW but was in fact injured. Looking at all his social media posts, Strowman looks to be ready to be back in action and he already has a feud to continue as it was his desire to get a WWE Championship match that led to him attacking Adam Pearce and subsequently facing the storyline suspension.

Braun Strowman challenging Drew McIntyre for the WWE Championship at Royal Rumble 2021 will be a blockbuster feud. The two have enough history together during their time as 'Dogs of War' with Dolph Ziggler that could play in the mix as well. It is unlikely that Strowman would be the one to dethrone Drew McIntyre as the Champion but a stage like Royal Rumble deserves a big feud for the WWE Championship, and this could surely be the one.

Prediction: Drew McIntyre retains the WWE Championship