Drew McIntyre reveals being angry and later feeling guilty about WrestleMania 36

The WWE Champion Drew McIntyre realized his dream earlier this year at WrestleMania 36 when he defeated Brock Lesnar to win the WWE title for the first time in his career. Unfortunately, his crowning moment was not what he imagined as WrestleMania 36 took place at the Performance Center without any crowd due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

WWE recently released a new episode of WWE 24 - "WrestleMania: The Show Must Go On" which focused on the unique WrestleMania 36, held amidst the global pandemic. During the documentary, Drew McIntyre spoke about his reaction when he got to know that WrestleMania would be taking place at the Performance Center.

"I remember hearing it in the news that it [WrestleMania] is going to be in the Performance Center. And I was just so p****d off. You know obviously when Drew McIntyre finally makes it to main-event WrestleMania, everything's gonna go to hell."

But he later revealed that when he saw people suffering, he felt guilty of the way he was angry earlier.

"So when I heard that WrestleMania was just going to be at the Performance Center, I was really angry. I was like I cannot believe this. I don't get my special moment in a stadium full of people in front of my family, friends and wife. It wasn't until I really started watching the news and seen what was going on and people were suffering. I kinda felt guilty the way I've been feeling."

Drew McIntyre then revealed that he realized that he had a feel good story through which he could bring smiles to the faces of people all across the globe.

The story of the WrestleMania when the world stood still. WWE24, airs on the @wwenetwork right after #Summerslam pic.twitter.com/drLA1cpIDB — Drew McIntyre (@DMcIntyreWWE) August 23, 2020

Drew McIntyre's WWE Championship reign

Drew McIntyre won the 2020 men's Royal Rumble match and went on to challenge Brock Lesnar for the WWE Championship at WrestleMania 36. At the PPV, he defeated the Beast Incarnate to claim the title for the first time in his career.

Since then, he has impressed fans and critiques through his performance in the pandemic-hit era of WWE. He has defended his title against the likes of The Big Show, Seth Rollins, Bobby Lashley, Dolph Ziggler, and recently Randy Orton at SummerSlam 2020. It is to be seen who is capable of taking the WWE Championship off him.

