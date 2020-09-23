Drew McIntyre reveals if he feels comfortable being WWE Champion

Current WWE Champion Drew McIntyre has held the WWE Championship ever since defeating Brock Lesnar for the gold in the main event of WrestleMania 36 in April.

The Scottish Psychopath has held the WWE Championship for over 170 days and will defend the title on Sunday against Randy Orton in an Ambulance Match at Clash of Champions: Gold Rush.

Speaking to Mike Johnson of PWInsider, Drew McIntyre opened up on if he feels comfortable as WWE Champion and the pressures that come with it. Drew McIntyre stated that he felt comfortable being WWE Champion from the moment he won the title at WrestleMania in April:

"Yeah I mean, I felt comfortable being champion from the second I got it. I felt fully ready, the pieces had fallen into place as a character and as a performer, and I said the whole time, you know, that I was building during those first few months. perhaps my first few opponents, aside maybe Seth, they were kinda building them up before the match they had with me, so I was kind of pulling people up, but I knew myself, I'm a new Champion, I'm still on the rise, I still feel that way right now, I'm still trying to establish myself at the top of the heap, and I saw Randy Orton from a mile away. He's not just one of the best of all time, he's Randy Orton, when he's not trying he's one of the best of all time, but he's been firing on all cylinders for the past 5 months or whatever and I looked ahead and went, that's what I need - I need to step up to Randy Orton's level - on the microphone, in the ring, as a character. You know, like you said already, if I'm Batman he's The Joker."

This is my WrestleMania moment. In a Mania unlike any other I couldn’t help but break the “fourth wall” to say thank you. Thank you all for choosing WWE as an escape right now and THANK you for believing in a kid who wouldn’t take no for an answer #WWE #WrestleMania pic.twitter.com/Gu8MubP3zX — Drew McIntyre (@DMcIntyreWWE) April 8, 2020

Drew McIntyre on not wanting to be "Superman" in WWE

Speaking about his current feud with Randy Orton, Drew McIntyre commented on his previous statements comparing his relationship with The Viper as similar to "Batman and The Joker".

The current WWE Champion was asked if Keith Lee's inclusion in the Randy Orton and Drew McIntyre feud makes The Limitless One "Superman" in WWE. Drew McIntyre admitted that he never wanted his character to be like a Superman. He wanted his character to have flaws and be relatable, similar to how Batman has flaws in his character duringvarious films and publications:

"I never wanted to be Superman - no one can relate to Superman, he's from a different planet, he's made of steel, he shoots laser beams from his eyes, he doesn't sell, brother. So I never wanted to be that. Batman is flawed, Drew Galloway is flawed, I'm like everybody else except I'm a giant guy and I knew Randy was my Joker and I'm happy with the work we've done. I've been able to step up and go to Randy's level and swim with him because if I can't swim with Randy Orton I don't deserve to be WWE Champion. Then you get someone as talented as Keith Lee, getting in the mix, that's really exciting for me because he is so, so talented. I'm excited for him to get an opportunity, I'm excited to see where the story goes, and we've got a big match tonight, we're big guys and we can move and I guarantee people are going be blown away."

Advertisement

What are your thoughts on Drew McIntyre not wanting to be Superman in WWE?