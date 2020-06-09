Drew McIntyre reveals the first thing he wants to do as WWE Champion when the crowd returns to the arena

Current WWE Champion Drew McIntyre recently spoke to Jonathan Snowden of WrestleJoy and talked about a variety of topics including what he wants to do once the crowd returns to the arena.

The Scottish Psychopath Drew McIntyre revealed that he wants to be the first one to walk in front of the crowd as the WWE Champion. He stated that there should be no dark matches and that the first person the live audience should get to see is him.

I can't wait for that moment until everybody can get back together," Drew said. "I want to be the first one that walks out there. I don't want any dark matches. I don't want any match prior. I want to walk down there as champion and see how the crowd responds."

Drew McIntyre won the WWE Championship at WrestleMania 36 by defeating Brock Lesnar. However unlike other Superstars to win a Championship at WrestleMania, McIntyre's WrestleMania moment was bittersweet due to their being no audience during the match.

There has been no live audience in WWE ever since the COVID-19 Pandamic surfaced and it is being predicted that the audience will likely return only after August.

Further talking about things getting back to normal, Drew McIntyre stated that he is certainly excited for that to happen and is sure that there will be butterflies in his stomach when he goes in front of the crowd.

Drew McIntyre on his WrestleMania moment:

I will have some butterflies. They're butterflies of excitement. There'll be some nerves. But I really do hope that we don't have that dark match and I do get the opportunity to walk out there with the title and raise it up there and say, 'I didn't quite get my WrestleMania moment but this is our fricking wrestling moment.' (H/T Credit: WrestlingInc)

Drew McIntyre will be facing Bobby Lashley at BackLash for the WWE Championship next week. While there is some speculation that WWE may make Bobby Lashley the next Champion, chances are that McIntyre will retain.

Do you think Drew McIntyre is a placeholder Champion or will he have a long reign?