Drew McIntyre reveals why he got into a brawl with Sheamus on WWE RAW

This week on Monday Night RAW, WWE Champion Drew McIntyre got into a massive brawl with his friend Sheamus backstage. This happened after they faced AJ Styles, The Miz, and John Morrison in a two-on-three handicap match during which Sheamus accidentally hit the Brogue Kick on Drew McIntyre. Due to this distraction, Styles managed to hit the Phenomenal Forearm on Sheamus to pick up the victory for his team.

Following the match, Drew McIntyre and Sheamus started brawling backstage. When Pat Buck tried to stop them, the two beat him up and put him through a table. The two then laughed it off and left together. Following Monday Night RAW, Drew McIntyre and Sheamus appeared on RAW Talk and addressed their brawl. The WWE Champion claimed that they had to get it out of their system because that's what brothers do.

"That's what brothers do. He caught me with the Brogue Kick, I knew it was accidental but we still had to get it out of the system" (h/t WrestlingInc)

Drew McIntyre then went on to challenge and warn the rest of the roster to keep up with the physicality.

"If you don't keep up, you're gonna get kicked off our damn roster"

Drew McIntyre and Sheamus to face repercussions for their actions on Monday Night RAW

It was just a few weeks ago when Braun Strowman faced a storyline suspension for putting his hands on WWE official Adam Pearce on RAW. Tonight, Drew McIntyre and Sheamus took things a notch further as they put Pat Buck through a table.

Following the show, Adam Pearce took to Twitter to reveal that there will be consequences of this attack by the two on Pat Buck. He, however, did not reveal what actions will be taken against the two.

What happened tonight to @buckneverstops is UNACCEPTABLE. There unfortunately MUST be repercussions. I’m so sorry for not getting there sooner, Pat. #wweraw — Adam Pearce (@ScrapDaddyAP) December 8, 2020

WWE Champion Drew McIntyre is all set to defend his title against AJ Styles at TLC 2020 later this month in a Tables, Ladders, and Chairs match.