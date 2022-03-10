"I wasn't doing anything" – Drew McIntyre discusses what led to him getting fired from WWE

Drew McIntyre has been a force to be reckoned with ever since returning to WWE in 2017, establishing himself as a prominent figure. We've seen him grow from strength to strength, capturing the WWE Championship, making him one of the top superstars in WWE.

But, at one point, McIntyre struggled to remain relevant during his first WWE run, ultimately getting released in 2014. In an interview with Mark Andrews on My Love Letter to Wrestling, McIntyre revealed what he was going through at the time.

He discussed how his WWE release acted as a wake-up call to get better and show the world what he's capable of:

“I wasn’t giving it my all. I wasn’t being honest with myself and looking at my weak areas where I could improve. Obviously, some big personal things happened that pushed me over the edge when it came to the partying and the drinking and the likes, but still, I wasn’t doing anything to try and get better mentally. I, for sure – so that’s the time I honestly looked at myself and said, ‘okay, that’s what you’ve always wanted to do, I can’t imagine working any other job. How are you going to go about showing the world what you’re truly capable of, and that’s being the number one wrestler on the planet?'” (WrestlingInc)

Drew McIntyre @DMcIntyreWWE 100 days as WWE Champion. Thank you to everyone who has supported me along the way, but we have a long way to go. Here’s to the next 100. Cheers 100 days as WWE Champion. Thank you to everyone who has supported me along the way, but we have a long way to go. Here’s to the next 100. Cheers 🍻 https://t.co/MzyJ6rfs31

We're sure Drew McIntryw is proud of himself for doing what he set out to do. Looking back at his current WWE run, it's clear The Scottish Warrior has come a long way.

Drew McIntyre enjoyed his time outside of WWE

Drew McIntyre made sure to leave his mark on the wrestling world after his WWE release, so he got to action immediately on the independent circuit. The former WWE Champion wrestled in several promotions as Drew Galloway.

In an interview with Mark Andrews on My Love Letter to Wrestling, McIntyre discussed his time in the Scottish promotion Insane Championship Wrestling (ICW). He thoroughly enjoyed his time there and dubbed it "one of the coolest moments" of his professional career:

"We're going to keep it a big secret and I managed to sneak in the building. I was in the basement of the ABC in Glasgow. I'm down there and trying to get my words together in my head, what I want to say. I just had a general idea and didn't know how it was going to go...One of the coolest moments of my career, people genuinely crying in the crowd, my adrenaline through the roof."

Have you enjoyed Drew McIntyre's run since he returned to WWE? Share your thoughts in the comment section below.

